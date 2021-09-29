Irondequoit boys volleyball gets back on track with win over Churchville-Chili

Irondequoit take down Churchville-Chili in four sets

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC)— After dropping the first set, Irondequoit took the next three as the Eagles defeated the Saints three sets to one.

The Saints jumped out to an early lead winning the first 25-14. The Eagles would storm back to take the next two sets 25-22, 25-15.

In the fourth set, the Eagles set the tone early behind the strong play of Alex Kagaro. He ended the match with 16 digs. The Eagles would cruise to a 25-16 finish.

Liam McCammon had eight kills and five blocks while Will Matsuka had seven digs.

With the win, Irondequoit moves to 3-4 on the season snapping a two-match losing streak.