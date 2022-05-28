Boys Lacrosse

Class B Semifinals: (2) Irondequoit 11, (3) Thomas 10 OT

The Eagles reached the sectional title game for the first time since 2012 with Dan Buckley’s overtime goal to complete their comeback.

The Titans led 10-6 late in the third quarter, but the Eagles stormed back and scored three straight to make it 10-9 heading into the final frame.

Noah Gibson tied the game up with four minutes left to play. Neither team would score the rest of the game, sending us to overtime.

After the Eagles won the faceoff and called a timeout, Aiden Greco hit Dan Buckley who quick-sticked in the goal, sending the defending Class B champs home.

Cooper Moore had three goals and an assist for Irondequoiut while Andre Bigham, Buckley, and Gibson each had two goals. David Petz led the Titans with three goals.

Irondequoit will take on Canandaigua in the championship game on Tuesday night in Eastridge. The Braves upset undefeated and nationally-ranked Victor 6-5.

Girls Lacrosse

Class B Semifinals: (1) Victor 15, (4) Brighton 2

The Blue Devils made quick work of the Bruins, scoring seven goals in the first half and eight goals in the second while allowing just a goal in each half.

Devin Livingston had five goals to lead the way for the Blue Devils while Eva Pronti directed the offense all game long.

Victor, ranked fourth in the country, will take on Canandaigua in a rematch of last year’s title game which the Braves won. Canandaigua defeated Irondequoit 15-10 to reach the championship game. The title game will be played Wednesday, June 1st.