Irondequoit boys sweep Canandaigua in volleyball sectionals

The Irondequoit boys volleyball team celebrates their playoff victory over Canandaigua. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

The Eagles begin the Class B playoffs with a straight-set win

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit boys volleyball team is on to the semifinals of the Class B tournament after a straight-set win over Canandaigua.

The third-seeded Eagles had no trouble with the first two sets, winning 25-16 and 25-15.

They had to fight for the final set. Canandaigua came out strong and built a 12-3 lead.

The Braves pulled in front 22-18, prompting an Eagles’ timeout. After the timeout, the Eagles won five of the next six points to tie it 23-23.

Canandaigua got the next point to create a set point at 24-23, but the Eagles rolled off three-straight points to win 26-24.

Irondequoit will host seventh-seeded Brighton on Thursday after the Bruins defeated second-seeded Midlakes 3-0.