Irondequoit boys basketball pulls away late to defeat Athena 81-57

Ryan Heath scored 19 points in the second half to help Irondequoit take down Hilton 81-57

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit boys basketball won the Hilton Hall of Fame tournament behind an explosive fourth quarter where they outscored Athena 26-9. It was a back and forth game throughout the majority of the first half with the Eagles taking a one point lead heading into the halfway mark.

The second half belonged to Ryan Heath and Xavier Gissendanner of Irondequoit as the duo combined for 32 of the Eagles second half points.

Heath led all scorers with 28 points and was named tournament MVP. Gissendaanner added 23 points of his own. Frankie Oropeza was the high man for Athena for 17 points.

Gissendanner and Damon Brumfield were named all tournament team joining Heath. James Reaves, Jr. and Khorie Reaves of Athena were also named to the all tournament team.

With the win, Irondequoit moves to 4-2 on the year and their next game will be at Fairport on Tuesday, January 4th. Athena drops to 5-3 on the season and will take on rival Olympia at home on Wednesday, January 5th.