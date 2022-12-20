Honeoye Falls-Lima 58, Irondequoit 48

The Cougars pulled away from the Eagles in the third quarter and moved to 4-1 on the season.

HF-L led 28-23 at the half, but Irondequoit cut the lead to just one point as they trailed 31-30 with less than six minutes to play in the third quarter.

However, the Cougars scored the next seven points and held the Eagles scoreless for over three minutes to build a 42-36 lead heading to the fourth quarter. The lead never got less than five points in the final frame.

Shaye Angelo led the way for the Cougars with 17 points, 15 coming in the second half. Clare Ruff scored ten points, Maddy Schubach had nine (seven in the fourth quarter), Marlee Green and Caroline Smith both had eight while Sam Osovski added six points.

Ella Brennan had a team-high 16 points for Irondequoit while Lizzy Tytler and Maeve Brennan each had ten.

HF-L (4-1) will travel to Batavia on Thursday night while Irondequoit (2-5) will try and snap a four-game losing streak as they head to Brockport on the same evening.

Hilton 53, Spencerport 33

The Cadets used a 12-0 run to end the first half and a 21-10 second quarter to pull away from the Rangers.

Leading 24-17 with three minutes left in the first half, Hilton clamped down on defense and shut down Spencerport to build a comfortable 36-17 halftime lead.

Ella Clark led the way for the Cadets, with 18 points and six rebounds. Mallory Heise scored 14 points with eight rebounds, while Leah Thompson dominated the boards with 17 rebounds and six points.

Hilton (4-2) will close its pre-Christmas schedule with a tough road matchup against Fairport on Thursday while Spencerport will look for its first win of the season on December 28th against Newark.