Ian Szemcsak’s game winner pushes East Rochester boys soccer into the quarterfinals

The Bombers will take on Williamson in the Class C1 quarterfinals

EAST ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Ian Szemcsak’s goal in overtime knocked off Holley in the first round of the playoffs and pushed East Rochester into the quarterfinals.

With five minutes left in the first half, Holley’s Jesse Patterson kicked it just past the keeper’s outstretched arms to put the Hawks on the board first.

With under ten minutes to go in regulation, East Rochester evened up the score with an own goal. A Holley defender was attempting to clear the ball, but instead hit his teammate which led to the score.

The game ended in regulation at 1-1. After the first 15 minutes of overtime, the score was still tied at one.

In the second overtime period, Szemczak put one past the keeper to end the game.

East Rochester advances to the quarterfinals where they will take on Williamson.