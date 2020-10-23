Hudson’s hat trick gives Athena win, Thomas explodes late for victory

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Athena and Webster Thomas both earned shutout wins in Thursday Section V high school girls soccer actions.

Greece Athena 6, Canandaigua 0

Wrianna Hudson followed up Wednesday’s hat trick against Aquinas with another one against Canandaigua as the Trojans won 6-0.

Kiera Osier scored first for the Trojans on a cross from Ashley Accorso. Julie Welling curved a corner kick in for the team’s second goal. Hudson scored the team’s third and fourth goals in the first half and completed her hat trick less than two minutes into the second half. Osier concluded the scoring for Athena as they moved to 4-2 on the season.

Webster Thomas 2, Irondequoit 0

After over 72 minutes of scoreless soccer, Webster Thomas scored two late to get a shutout win over the Eagles.

Alyssa Ogi assisted on Karly Tausch’s goal that gave the Titans their first goal of the game. With less than three minutes to play, Nadia Jaworowicz ended the game with an exclamation point as she gave Thomas a 2-0 win as they Titans notched their first win of the season. They are now 1-2-2.