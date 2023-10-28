Class B Championship: (3) Hornell 3, (4) Bishop Kearney 1

Pasquale Picco’s two second half goals were enough to propel Hornell past Bishop Kearney.

Hornell’s Wyatt Evingham got the scoring started in the 17th minute to get the Raiders on the board first. The score would remain 1-0 until early in the second half when Picco scored a beautiful goal to the far post to push the lead to two.

Just four minutes later, Josh Baraka of Bishop Kearney scored his 25th goal of the season to cut the deficit to one. However, it was too little, too late after Picco added his second goal to put the game ice.

Hornell earned their sixth sectional title in program history and first since 2021. Bishop Kearney ended their season with a 14-5-1 record.

Class C1 Championship: (2) Byron-Bergen/Elba 1, (1) East Rochester

Byron-Bergen/Elba came away with the win behind stellar defense in the second half.

Jack Farner scored the lone goal in the first half for the Bees. Byron-Bergen/Elba is currently riding a 7-game winning streak.

Byron-Bergen/Elba secured their second-ever sectional championship as a combined program. East Rochester finished the year with a 16-2-1 record.