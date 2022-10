This Monday’s Player of the Week award goes to a junior who took efficiency to a whole new level over the weekend.

Hilton’s Robert Lowry rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns Saturday.

That sounds like a nice day, right? Well… he did all that on just six carries. The highlight was a 78 yard TD gallop. He also scored on runs of 47, 31 and three yards helping the Cadets to an impressive 43-12 win over Spencerport.

Why waste energy when six touches is you need to be Player of the Week.