ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Section V sports made its return last week which means it’s time to bring back your favorite segment.

Hilton’s Robert Lowry is our player of the week. In the Cadets’ season opening win over Pittsford, Lowry had 207 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries.

The senior running back had long touchdown runs of 80 and 78 yards. I’d say that performance is more than worthy enough to be our player of the week.