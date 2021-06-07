Hilton’s DiMaria is Player of the Week

Senior scored overtime winner for the Cadets against their rivals

Joey DiMaria scored overtime winner for the Cadets against their rivals Spencerport and is our Player of the Week. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Hilton’s Joey DiMaria has the Cadets heading into the playoffs on a high note after a 2-0 week and is our Player of the Week.

The senior scored 5 goals and had 2 assists in a hard-fought 18-14 win over Rush-Henrietta. Then on Saturday, DiMaria had 2 goals including the overtime winner against rivals Spencerport. The Cadets handed the Rangers just their second loss of the season.

DiMaria and the Cadets will look to make a run through the Class A tournament as the 4-seed, beginning with a game against Greece on Wednesday

