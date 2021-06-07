Hilton’s DiMaria is Player of the Week

Joey DiMaria scored overtime winner for the Cadets against their rivals Spencerport and is our Player of the Week. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Hilton’s Joey DiMaria has the Cadets heading into the playoffs on a high note after a 2-0 week and is our Player of the Week.

The senior scored 5 goals and had 2 assists in a hard-fought 18-14 win over Rush-Henrietta. Then on Saturday, DiMaria had 2 goals including the overtime winner against rivals Spencerport. The Cadets handed the Rangers just their second loss of the season.

DiMaria and the Cadets will look to make a run through the Class A tournament as the 4-seed, beginning with a game against Greece on Wednesday