FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — After claiming the Division 1 dual meet sectional title late last month, the Hilton Cadets took home the individual Class A1 sectional title on Saturday at Fairport High School. Five Cadets in all finished in first place in their respective weight classes.

The Cadets finished in first place with 210 points while Fairport came in second with 202.5 points. Rush-Henrietta ended up in third place with 178 points.

Jon Testa, Landon Lazarek, Elijah Diakomihalis, Nate Kasper, and Chris Fronczak were the individual champions for Hilton.

Three Royal Comets claimed an individual sectional title including Jackson Koppers at 145lbs, Fletcher Smith at 152lbs, and Makhare Rogers at 138lbs.

Victor’s Sam Ricci pinned all of his opponents en route to a first place finish at 160lbs. Ricci, a three-sport athlete, has signed to play lacrosse at Cornell next year.

Brady Unger of Fairport won his first place match in just 33 seconds via pin in his home gymnasium. Unger will continue his wrestling career at the University at Buffalo next year.

In Class A2, Churchville-Chili took home the team title for the first time in school history after finishing in second place a year ago.

In Class B, Pal-Mac won the B1 title while Canisteo Greenwood claimed the throne in B2 for their sixth straight team title in a row. Lyndonville was the B3 champion.