GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — In front of a packed crowd at Gates Chili High School, four local cheerleading squads came away with sectional titles.

In Division One Large, Hilton beat out a pair of superb teams to take the top spot. The Cadets earned 91 points with Victor coming in second just behind them with 90 points. Fairport finished in third with 86.5 points.

Pittsford took home the Division One Small crown with 86.15 points, beating out the host Spartans who scored 79.5 points.

In the Co-Ed division, Thomas came in first, beating out the competition by nearly nine points. Rush-Henrietta came in second while Churchville-Chili came in third. Canandaigua and Spencerport were next in the standings.

Finally, in Division Two Large, Wellsville finished in first place with 67.5 points. Arkport/Canaseraga came in second place with 66.75, the closest margin of victory of the afternoon.

On Sunday, four champions will be crowned in Division Two Small competition.

You can view extended highlights of today’s competition in the video player below.