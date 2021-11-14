Hilton soccer moves on to state final, Spencerport and Penfield come up short

Class AA Boys State Semifinals: Hilton 3, Mamaroneck 2 Final/OT

Ian Fediuk scored on a header in overtime on a cross from Johnny Resnick to send the Cadets to their second-ever state final.

Cody Cavuoto and Alec Smith each scored once in the first half to give Hilton 1-0 and 2-0 leads, respectively. But the Tigers responded quickly with goals to tie it up. Neither team scored in the second half to put the game into overtime.

Class A Girls State Semifinals: South Side 1, Spencerport 1 (South Side advances 4-3 on PKs)

The Rangers came up short in penalty kicks as their dream season ended in the state semifinals.

Trailing 1-0 late in the second half, Aleena Solano scored with four minutes left to tie up the game. Neither team could score in the multiple overtime periods which led to penalty kicks. Tied 3-3 heading into the fifth round, Spencerport missed and South Side scored to advance to the state championship game. Spencerport wraps up their season without loss, finishing 19-0-2.

Class AA Girls State Semifinals: Massapequa 3, Penfield 0

Penfield could not find any offense in the state semifinal matchup, falling 3-0 to Massapequa, the top-ranked NYSPHSAA team in the state. Penfield’s season ends with a 17-2-1 record.