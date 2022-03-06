ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York State Cheerleading Championships returned to Rochester.

In division one large, the Hilton Cadets came in second place with a score of 85.90. Victor took fourth place scoring 84.75. Macarthur took home the crown in the classification.

The Rush-Henrietta Royal Comets were the runners-ups in the division one small scoring 86.25. Fairport came in fifth place. Sachem North were the state champions in the division.

Churchville-Chili took fourth place in the co-ed division.