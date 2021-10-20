Hilton girls volleyball sweep Fairport in late season matchup

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cadets jumped out to an early lead in the first set and never looked back as they took down Fairport in straight sets.

Behind the strong play of Kayla Anstett, Hilton jumped out to a 17-8. They eventually won the first set 25-19.

Hilton would go on to win the final two sets 25-19, 25-22.

Anstett led all scorers with 13 ponts while Mackenzie Gerig added ten points of her own. Hilton’s Logan Holtz also contributed with 20 assists.

Hilton moves to 12-5 on the year while Fairport drops to 10-6.