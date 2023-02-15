Hilton and Gates Chili walked away from AMF Gates Lanes with brand new bricks on Wednesday.

The Cadets had to stage a rally to win the Class A bracket. Victor built a 179 pin lead after three games, thanks in large part to a morning 730 series from Adam Wakelee. The Blue Devils still led by 33 pins heading to the final game of the day.

Brendan Stephenson fired a 265 in the final game to help Hilton finish off the rally. The Cadets won the final game by 98 pins and put the title on ice with a couple frames to go.

The Cadets put up a team 3319 series in the afternoon session. That’s 5 bowlers over three games each averaging 221 per game. Anthony Getty had the best afternoon series for Hilton with a 714. Matthew Carmestro shot 1389 for the day, which is averaging 232 over the six game competition.

Gates Chili had nearly a 100 pin lead after the first game of the day and never looked back cruising to the Class B title. Dylan LaForce led the Spartans with a 1269 series that included a 245 game in the opener.

Spencerport’s Josh Winter had the best individual series with a 1418. Fairport’s Brayden Masclee was right behind with a 1411. Both made the Division I All-Tournament team along with Winters Spencerport teammate Jesse Taccone (1396), Carmestro and Wakelee.

Fairport’s Marco Presher had the best game of the day with a 279.

Hilton will be the state rep for Section Five at Division 1 with the best team total for both classes.