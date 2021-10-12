Hilton boys soccer avenge only loss of season with win over Fairport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hilton’s Cody Cavuoto recorded a hat trick as the Cadets defend their home turf and defeat Fairport 4-1.

The two schools played in late September where Fairport shut out Hilton 2-0.

Cavuoto scored the first goal for the Cadets firing one into the bottom-right corner of the net. He would finish the game with a hat trick.

After halftime, Fairport’s Jordan Robinson tied the game up at one with a goal of his own.

With 22 minutes left in the contest, Alec Smith scored to put the Cadets up 2-1.

Hilton moves to 13-1-1 on the year and will take on Webster Thomas in their regular season finale. Fairport drops to 11-2-0.