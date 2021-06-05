Hilton boys lax wins OT thriller over Spencerport

DiMaria nets OT winner for Cadets

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Hilton ended their regular season with a thriller, winning a 13-12 overtime battle with Spencerport.

Trailing 12-9 with less than five minutes left in the game, Jayden Kittelberger scored twice for the Rangers and Anthony Rodriguez scored once to force overtime. Kittelberger’s second goal game with just seven seconds remaining in the game.

But in OT, Hilton fought back as Joey DiMaria netted the game winner to salvage a Cadet win.

Rodriguez led all scorers with four goals while Connor Mesh had a goal and six assists for the Rangers.

Hilton had five players score twice, including DiMaria.

Hilton heads to the Class A tournament with a 7-9 record while Spencerport will take on stiff Class B competition with a 13-2 record.

