Hilton bowlers excited for their unusual pandemic season

Low-risk athletes are allowed to compete in New York with some restrictions

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — While high-risk high school sports this winter are on hold, low risk-sports like bowling were spared.

“We are so grateful,” said Hilton senior Elena Carr. “We love bowling.”

The seniors on the Hilton bowling team have been looking forward to this season since bowling alleys re-opened this summer.

“I was so excited. I came back right away,” said senior Taylor Lucas. “I literally bowled the same day all the bowling alleys were open. I was so excited.”

Things certainly are different this high school bowling season— masks on at all times, no parents allowed to watch, and plastic dividers separating the lanes. But everyone is just happy to have a season.

With most schools in a hybrid learning model, the time spent hanging out at practices and games is more important than ever.

“I don’t usually get see my bowling friends a lot, but when I do, it’s a stress reliever,” said senior Tommy Parsons. “Even though we’re still following those parameters we are still really close to each other and I still get to talk to them.”

The team realizes the torch they carry as one of the few sports playing and their head coach says they’re great at following protocols.

“They know they’re kind of the ambassadors to the school and they know the expectation that’s on them,” said head coach Scott Stephenson. “They need to follow the rules and they need to adhere to everything to bowl and have a successful season.”

While grateful for a season, Carr says it’s tough to get as excited both when she sees her classmates unable to play their sports as well as when her family can’t attend her matches.

“Not being able to have them here just really hurts,” said Carr. “They’ve been with me since I was three-years-old and started. I turn around and I get excited and I look back there and there’s no one there.”

Stephenson hopes the example that his bowlers and all other low-risk athletes set will allow other sports to be deemed safe to play this year.