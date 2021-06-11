Hilton baseball wins marathon in 13 innings, Thomas pitches shutout to head to finals

(4) Hilton 3, (1) Webster Schroeder 2 (13 innings)

The Cadets and Warriors played nearly two games worth of innings in the Class AA semifinals with Hilton moving to the sectional finals for the first time in 10 years.

Tyler Cerame got the Cadets on the board in the first with an RBI double and James Capellupo hit an RBI single in the 5th inning to make it 2-0 heading to the bottom of the 5th.

The Warriors bats finally woke up, with Matt Sanfilippo hitting an RBI single to make it 2-1. Sal Cutaia’s bunt was fielded with a wide throw which allowed another run to score to tie it at 2.

Carter Clark then took the mound for the Cadets with the bases loaded and no outs. He retired the next three batters to keep it tied at 2. Clark would pitch 9 scoreless innings for Hilton as the marathon never wanted to end.

Both teams received great pitching and defensive performances as the game went far past the standard seven innings.

In the 13th, Preston Prince ripped one to the right-field fence for Hilton to get start things off. The Cadets would get him over to third, then Michael Whelehan hit a chopper to second with two outs. Pinch runner Jaden Rosario would score for the winning run.

Hilton will take on Penfield in the final who beat McQuaid 1-0 in the other Class AA semifinal.

(1) Webster Thomas 1, (13) Spencerport 0

Ian McNabb pitched a gem for the Titans, allowing just two hits and striking out nine to push his team into the Class A championship game.

The lone run was scored in the third inning as Nick Wood hit a grounder to third. The throw was wide and Greyson McDonnell scored from third.

They would need no more runs as McNabb was nearly untouchable on the mound, taking a no-hitter into the 6th inning.

Thomas will host Athena in the championship game, who defeated Irondequoit 8-3 in the other side of the bracket.