High school spring sports season canceled

With no students in classrooms for the rest of the year, there will be no spring sports

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With schools remaining closed for in-person learning for the rest of the school year, it was all but a formality: high school spring sports have been canceled in New York.

Section V made their announcement shortly after Governor Cuomo’s press conference in which schools were closed.

Section V Athletics Spring Sports are Cancelled due to governor announcement of NY State schools remaining closed for this academic year. #Breaking #SectionV https://t.co/Ysri1pmysq — Section V Athletics (@SecVAthletics) May 1, 2020

In a press release, Section V Executive Director Kathy Hoyt expressed her sympathy for all the student-athletes who are missing out on their season.

“I want to commend the school districts, athletic administrators and coaches for their dedication to the student athletes during this very challenging situation. Most importantly, I want to acknowledge the resiliency and commitment of our wonderful student-athletes,” she said. “They have remained focused and positive throughout. Section V would like to wish all our seniors the best of luck as they prepare to begin their next chapter in life. It is our hope that your time spent as an athlete is Section V was enjoyable and rewarding. Class of 2020 – thank you for the wonderful memories!”

On Monday, state championships in New York were canceled by the NYPHSAA. At that time, two sections on Long Island had already canceled their seasons.

As far as next year and the fall sports season, don’t expect any answers anytime soon.

“There is no decision on the fall because the fall is a long time away,” said Governor Cuomo at his press conference in regards to the timeline on schools reopening.