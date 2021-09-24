High School Huddle: Soccer standouts, the likely Brighton-Thomas final and the worst weather to cover sports

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The high school fall schedule is nearing its halfway point. AJ Feldman and Thad Brown are here to discuss the most interesting stories in this week’s edition of the High School Huddle.

Topics include:

1:05- Why Brighton and Thomas are on a football championship collision course

6:10- An impressive Fairport kicker and high school weather horror stories

9:30- Under the radar teams, featuring Spencerport’s terror midfielder and newfound success at Arcadia

15:05- Our teams of the week: dominant Canandaigua and ascending Brighton

19:30- The best matchups of week 4