Mary Margaret Johnson joins the show to preview the Section V vs. Section VI basketball battles

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — AJ Feldman and Carl Jones welcome in a special guest this week as Mary Margaret Johnson from WIVB-TV in Buffalo joins the show to break down the boys and girls basketball Far West Regionals, which should feature some fantastic games.

0:00-9:25- AJ and Carl recap the last week of Section V action. We highlight the dominant performances by Bishop Kearney girls and Mendon boys and girls basketball and we feature the surprising performances by Avon boys basketball and Webster and Victor hockey.

9:25-25:15- Mary Margaret joins the show to preview the Far West Regionals for boys basketball which will be played at Buffalo State College. We run through the matchups in chronological order: Class D- Avoca/Prattsburgh vs. Westfield (10:50), Class C- Avon vs. Salamanca (12:20), Class AA- Aquinas vs. Jamestown (13:40), Class B- Newark vs. Allegany-Limestone (18:40), Class A- Mendon vs. Amherst (21:40).

25:15-41:15- We turn our attention to Rush-Henrietta High School to preview the girls matchups: Class AA- Bishop Kearney vs. Lancaster (25:15), Class D- Batavia-Notre Dame vs. Sherman (28:50), Class C- East Rochester vs. Frewsburg (30:25), Class B- Waterloo vs. Lewiston-Porter (31:45), Class A- Mendon vs. Williamsville South (36:00).

41:15-44:20- AJ and Carl wrap up the show and get you ready for the busy week of action.

