ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — December is upon us, Mariah Carey is blasting over department store speakers, and winter sports are here.

AJ and Carl start the show by recapping the volleyball and football state playoffs with deep runs by Spencerport, Webster, Hilton, Batavia, and Pembroke (0:00-6:10).

Then, we highlight some of our favorite moments from the fall season on the gridiron and the field hockey pitch (6:10-11:45).

Finally, we spotlight some of the early storylines of the winter sports season in boys basketball and hockey. Aquinas, East, Schroeder, and Irondequoit are all making headlines (11:45-19:00).

As always, you can listen to the show on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.