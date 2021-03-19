                                                                                                                         
High school football returns Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a long wait, high school football games will kick-off Friday night across Section Five and other parts of New York.

High-risk, contact sports were delayed until the spring due to the pandemic. Teams were allowed to return to practice on March second. The condensed schedule will conclude in early May.

Each player will be allowed two fans in the stands, with masking and social distancing rules in effect for all spectators.

Be sure to tune into “Football Frenzy” Friday on News 8 at 11 p.m. for all your local scores and highlights from the gridiron.

