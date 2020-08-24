Low risk high school sports get green light, football & high risk sports still waiting

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo had good news for some high school athletes on Monday.

Many could be playing games in less than a month.

Lower risk sports received the green light to begin games on September 21st. For fall sports in Section Five, that includes soccer, tennis, golf, field hockey, swimming, cross country and gymnastics.

High risk sports will be allowed to practice on September 21st, but have not yet been allowed to play games. This includes football, volleyball and cheerleading in Section Five.

The September 21st date already represented nearly a month delay for fall sports. It’s unlikely games will be played on that date. Every sport needs a requisite number of practices before playing games, but games should begin before the end of September.

Teams will not be allowed to travel out of the state or outside of their school’s region for any kind of travel, practice, or competition until at least October 18th.

NYSPHSAA executive director Robert Zayas tweeted that the state Covid task force will have a meeting Tuesday to review the new guidance.

Interscholastic athletic guidance released by @NYGovCuomo. Low risk fall sports will be played starting Sept. 21; high risk can practice. Will meet w/ Section Executive Directors & COVID Task Force Tuesday to review specific guidance. Great news for student-athletes!! @NYSPHSAA pic.twitter.com/PjHQGAK2rt — Dr. Robert Zayas (@RobertZayasNY) August 24, 2020

Schools are encouraged to follow the Department of Health’s protocols when it comes to fall sports.

The governor included hockey and wrestling among the sports that can only begin practicing on September 21st. However, those are winter season sports and would not have any games scheduled until after Thanksgiving.

After months of waiting, the plan is finally to let the kids play.

