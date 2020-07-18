High school coaches preparing for a season unlike any other

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — High school fall sports will start a month later than usual this year— if they even start at all.

That was announced yesterday, leaving teams and coaches to prepare for a September 21st start date.

While it didn’t come as a surprise, it now gives coaches a bit of clarity as to what their season could look like.

The decision doesn’t change a ton for the timeline of the offseason, given that the state isn’t allowing coaches to hold workouts or practices with their players.

“We have certain camps that we would normally do that precede our season and precede the official start of double sessions,” says Aquinas football head coach Derek Annechino. “We may or may not have those. We just have to be flexible with what we get.”

If the season does start in September, that will most likely mean fewer games to get ready for the playoffs.

“The matches matter a little bit more, but at the end of the day, everybody goes to sectionals,” says McQuaid volleyball head coach Christopher Parks. “So, it’s still preparation for the main tournament that we care about, that we focus on, which is the one where there’s a block of wood with the gold volleyball player at the end of it.”

That sectional trophy will be the only one teams will compete for, as regional and state championships are canceled. But at this point, it’s a secondary concern.

“That just takes one of the goals out of the equation,” says Annechino. “Playing the games and winning is great but at the end of the day, these kids need to have the memories of being able to get out onto the field.”

“They’re living history right now and I think there’s an opportunity for us to remind them of that,” says Parks. “That they can be of the generation that has lived through something pretty trying and emerged from it stronger than they ever went into it.”

If sports can’t go in September, they’ll be a condensed schedule that’ll have fall sports start in March, which will create a whole new set of problems that’ll have to be solved.