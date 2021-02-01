High-risk high school sports are back in Section V

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Nearly 11 months ago, the high school hockey and basketball seasons did not end with celebrations or trophies. They ended with cancelations.

On Monday, those sports, along with wrestling, were able to practice for the first time this year.

“It’s amazing,” said East basketball senior Clinique Jackson. “It’s great to be back.”

Student-athletes of high-risk sports thought this day would never come. They’re now savoring every moment.

“It’s just a breath of fresh air for once in this entire year,” said Webster Thomas senior Cade Spencer. “Just to even get a shortened version of a season is great.”

Both East basketball and Thomas hockey had their seasons end last year with press releases. The Eagles were ready to play in the state tournament and the Titans were about to play in the state semifinals.

Now, both teams are doing everything that they can to make sure this season ends on their own terms.

“You can see how the seniors have really stepped up this year,” said Spencer. “We’re getting on guys saying ‘you’ve got to be smart, this is huge for us.’ This is our last time to play in front of our parents. We’re trying to get on guys so that we have an opportunity to play throughout the whole season.”

For seniors, it’s not only a chance to play with their friends on more time, but it also gives them one last chance to show their skills to college scouts. Jackson spent hundreds of his own dollars renting gym time during the extended offseason to work on his game and get ready for this season.

“Colleges that are interested in me, I couldn’t show them what I could do, how I got better,” said Jackson. “But now I can. It’s just a better opportunity.”

Above all, it’s a return to normalcy for high schoolers who have been through so much over the last year.

“It’s a huge plus for them,” said Thomas head coach Dave Evans. “The hockey players have been good. They’ve just kept working and just doing the things that they could do in limited groups and stuff like that. We’re excited and just ready to go.”

After a week of practice, hockey and basketball teams can begin playing games on February 8th. Wrestling can start later in the week due to four additional practices required before a match.