WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Schroeder football team has started the season undefeated thanks to some ridiculous catches that some would call unbelievable, but not their quarterback.

“I did in the beginning of the season but I’ve seen them do it so much in-game and in practice that it’s kind of become a regular thing at this point,” said senior Drew Pagano.

Two of his highlight reel receivers come from the same household. Senior Torrance Washington, Jr. is off to a torrid start this, with 684 yards and ten touchdowns in just six games. His younger brother Tyler, a sophomore, has 194 yards and three touchdowns.

“It’s a great opportunity,” said Tyler. “I’m able to learn from him and he’s been doing very great from last year into this year.”

“It just feels like old times when we both go out there,” said Torance. “I get a score, he gets a touchdown, I get a touchdown. We just go back and forth.”

“I always told people about Drew,” said Torance. “They always used to ask me last year, who’s the quarterback for next year. I always would tell them it’s Drew Pagano. They’d be like ‘what?’ And I’d be like ‘I’m telling you, he’s good.’ And now he goes out there and performs, he’s being great for the team.”

“Drew’s a tremendous worker,” said head coach Michael Stumpf “He watches film, he studies film like crazy. He’s put in a ton of work all offseason.”

Pagano’s other top targets include Justin Maier with 326 yards and three touchdowns and Gavin Horton with 138 yards and two touchdowns. Complementing the passing game are Kaleb Juliano and Jack Simpson out of the backfield, each with over 230 yards rushing. Not to mention a defense that has given up less than five points per game.

The Warriors are 6-0 and sit atop the Class A1 standings as they try for their first sectional title since 2009.

“That would be a dream come true,” said Pagano. “I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a kid. We’ve put in so much work that I feel like we’ve gotten ourselves to a good position where that can happen but that would just be great.”

The Warriors will close out the regular season with matchups against Gates Chili and Arcadia before the playoffs begin.