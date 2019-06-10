High expectations propelled Knights to state final four

Every team from McQuaid has expectations.

None were bigger this year than the Knights baseball team.

McQuaid has nine seniors in their starting lineup and many of them will be playing collegiate baseball next season.

”Everybody wants us to lose and everyone wants to knock us off,” said head coach Tony Fuller. ”It’s defiantly been a trying year anxiety wise and these guys answered the bell.”

The Knights are 20-2 and ranked No. 1 in the state for Class AA.

“There was defiantly a bigger target on our back,” said senior Hunter Walsh. “Every game this year we got everybody best. Everyone was out to get us. That made us compete better. Made us compete harder.”

McQuaid will play Suffern at 2 o’clock at SUNY Binghamton in the state semifinal.

“We go into this weekend, and we’re looking at it as what we do every other game,” said Noah Campanelli. “We’ve played every game like it’s a championship. We’re just trying to stay calm and look at it like it’s any other game.”