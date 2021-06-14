HFL wins first boys lacrosse sectional championship

LIVONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Three different Cougars scored four goals apiece to secure Honeoye Falls-Lima’s first-ever boys lacrosse sectional title, defeating Livonia-Avon 18-10 in the Class C championship game.

The third-seeded Cougars got an early start, leading 4-1 after the first quarter. The Lakers began to rally in the second half, pulling within two goals with 5:34 left in the half. HFL scored two goals before the break, taking an 8-4 lead at halftime.

HFL held a seven-goal lead at one point during the third quarter, before Livonia-Avon scored four of the next five goals. Heading into the fourth quarter, it was a four-goal game once again.

The fourth quarter was all about HFL, who led by nine after scoring five unanswered goals. The Lakers attempt to play catch-up was not enough to make the comeback.

Senior Colt Green and freshmen Braydn Trybuskiewicz and Chase Perryman combined for 12 HFL goals and five assists in the victory. Jackson McEnerney led the Lakers with a game-high five goals.

The Cougars finished the season with a 13-5 record.