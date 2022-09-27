HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Junior quarterback Matt Meacham of Honeoye Falls-Lima led the Cougars to a win over Geneva in a battle of unbeatens and took home our Player of the Week honors.

He carved up the Panthers, who were allowing just 9 points per game, throwing five touchdowns in a 52-18 victory. He finished with 190 yards, completing thirteen of 19 attempts.

On the season, Meacham has completed 45 of 70 passes for 801 yards, throwing 14 touchdowns with just one interception. Most of those stats have come in just three quarters as the Cougars have won their first four matchups by over 36 points per game.

The Cougars are top ten in the state and our Player of the Week is a big reason why.