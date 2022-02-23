PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The story of Honeoye Falls-Lima wrestling’s first-ever sectional title goes back quite a ways. Ten years in fact, when Sam Beniamino walked into the garage of current HF-L head coach Jason Bovenzi.

“His son wanted to wrestle,” said Bovenzi. “He’s like, ‘we’re going to start a youth program.’ He knew he had to get my son to get me involved so he’s in my garage blowing the whistle having my son get into a wrestling stance.”

Bovenzi’s son Andrew was hooked, the youth program formed, and it exploded from six to 72 wrestlers in the first three years. That talent finally reached the varsity level this year, as the team is sending five wrestlers to states.

“Two or three years ago, we had like five guys on the team. Not even,” said junior Jazz Spaulding. “It wasn’t even a question back then. So the fact that we’ve put together such a good team and are finally there. We’ve all wanted it so bad. It’s just cool.”

“We had enough guys to do it this year,” said junior Nick Noto. “Our mindset last year was we were just really close, a couple points off and we could do it. We got our guys working in the offseason and training a lot harder and that’s what we did this year. It’s exciting.”

“As the tournament continued, we were noticing the team points stretch further and further from the second-place team,” said Bovenzi. “The guys were so excited, knowing that if they pinned their opponent they were going to score more points for our team. By the time the semifinals were over, it was done. We were going to win.”

Anthony Noto was the first great HFL wrestler, winning four state titles. Now graduated and wrestling at NC State, two of his younger brothers are continuing his legacy. Both Nick and eighth-grader Chris are off to the state tournament.

“If it wasn’t for him, especially all the goals he accomplished and stuff, we wouldn’t be here as a team today,” said Nick Noto. “We might not have even been here as a team, we might not have had a wrestling team.”

As the team got a firetruck escort back to school after winning a sectional title, Bovenzi said it was special seeing the joy in their faces and the sense of accomplishment as all the years of hard work finally paid off.

“It’s not one of those things that happened just by snapping your fingers,” said Bovenzi, who has been coaching HF-L for the last two years while also being the RIT wrestling coach. “You know people say that HF-L came out nowhere. No, it’s been a ten-year process. There are a lot of people that donated a lot of hours over the year to make it happen.”

The wrestling state tournament gets underway this Friday in Albany.