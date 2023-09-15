It was the first win of the season for the Cougars

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — A fourth quarter touchdown pass from Matt Meacham to Andrew Wanzenreid proved to be the game-winner in a 21-14 HF-L win over Batavia. It was also the Cougars first win of the 2023 season.

On the first play from scrimmage, Batavia’s Mekhi Fortes scored off a 81-yard run to put the Blue Devils on the board first. HF-L answered early in the second quarter when Meacham connected with Wanzenreid in the back left corner of the end zone to tie the game at 7.

With 5:10 remaining in the first half, Bronx Buchholz hit Cole Grazioplene on a corner route for the score to re-take the lead for Batavia. Right before the half, Conor Finn punched it in from one yard out to make it 14 all after two quarters of play.

The score would remain that way until midway through the fourth quarter. The Cougars drove the length of the field then Meacham hit Wanzenreid on a slant route down on the goal line for the go-ahead score.

Meacham completed 16 of his 25 passes for 165 yards and two scores while Wanzenreid had six catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Finn finished with 25 yards rushing and an interception as well.

Buchholz had 118 passing yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils. Fortes pitched in 161 rushing yards on just 17 carries to go along with a touchdown.

HF-L (1-2) will hit the road next week to take on Vertus on Friday, September 22nd at the Rochester Community Sports Complex. Batavia (2-1) will take on Monroe in a rematch of last year’s Class B sectional championship game the same evening.