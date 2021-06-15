HF-L softball wins walk-off championship, Brighton and Schroeder claim titles in thrillers

Class A2- (1) Honeoye Falls-Lima 5, (2) Pittsford Sutherland 4

The Cougars won their second-straight title in walk-off fashion, scoring four runs in the final inning to defeat the Knights.

Sutherland scored their first run on an error in the first inning. Julianna Lyons and Riley Gonzalez each hit RBIs in the fourth inning to put the Knights up 3-0.

HF-L finally got on the board in the sixth inning with a Kate Tanner ground rule double that scored a run to make it 3-1.

Sutherland got another in the top of the 7th with some speedy baserunning by Zoe Lehtonen to increase their lead to 4-1.

But the Cougars would not quit. They scored one run on a fielder’s choice with a drop at first base. Then, Kate Dailor hit an RBI single up the middle to make it just a one-run game at 4-3. The very next batter, Quinn Adcock, hit a chopper to right that scored the runner from second easily. But the throw from the outfield was wide, allowing Dailor to score all the way from first to win the game.

It’s HF-L goes second-ever title after they got their first in 2019.

Class AA- (1) Webster Schroeder 8, (3) Fairport 6

Krislyn Clement drove home the game winning run in the 6th inning as Schroeder held off Fairport in a wet and wild contest in Webster.

The first inning was played in a very steady rain and may have contributed to the quick starts for both offenses.

Fairport loaded the bases on a single, walk and hit batter. Schroeder got the next two outs on a strikeout and force out at home, but Molly Caliel drew a run scoring walk. The next hitter chopped one to third and the Warrior throw air mailed first base to score two more runs.

Bizzie Baglieri sparked the Schroeder rally in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI single. Madison Spakoski followed with one of her own and the Warriors tied on a double steal.

Mikayla Bengsch kept the scoreboard busy with another RBI hit in the second inning that put Schroeder in front. Clement pushed the lead to 6-3 with a two-run homer that cleared the fence by a mile in the fourth inning.

Sophia Amadori equalized with one swing of the bat in the 5th. The three run homer sent the game to the sixth even at six.

Clement missed a second homer in the sixth by maybe ten feet, but her deep fly to right was enough for a run scoring double to make it 7-6. She scored the Warriors 8th run and even closed the final inning plus of the game on the mound.

Schroeder finished the season at 21-2 and did not lose a game against a team from Section Five. Fairport did provide the Warriors some of their toughest tests. Two of the three wins over Fairport were by two runs or less.

Fairport’s season concluded with a record of 15-5.

Class A1- (2) Brighton 2, (5) Webster Thomas 0

The Evanetski sisters had one more big game left in them.

Cassidy Evanetski opened the scoring with a two out RBI double in the 4th inning and her twin Ainsley made it stand up with a complete game shutout.

Ainsley struck out 14 hitters, including all three in the final inning. She allowed only two hits and a walk.

Maggie Smith followed Evanetski’s RBI with a bloop single to score a second run in the 4th. The entire rally started with two outs and no one on base.

Emma Bello threw out a Bruin runner at the plate in the second inning to keep the game scoreless early, but it would be the only highlight of the contest for Thomas.

Brighton finished the season at 18-4 while the Titans ended up 14-8. It was only the second time all year Thomas was held without a run.