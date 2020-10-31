HF-L girls soccer shuts-out Odyssey to stay undefeated

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cougars recorded their fourth-straight shutout and sixth of the season as they defeated Greece Odyssey 6-0 to move to 8-0 on the season.

Maria Karipidis scored two goals and had three assists in the win. She got the scoring started with a PK goal in the 25th minute. Elise Lupisella, Liana Torpey, Whitley Easton, and Emma Stefanou all scored once for the Cougars.

Mari Spitz and Natalie Ventura combined to keep a clean sheet in net. McKinley Madsen played well in net for the Leopards making several saves as Odyssey fell to 2-5-1 on the year.