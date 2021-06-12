HF-L girls lacrosse wins ninth-straight sectional title

Honeoye Falls-Lima won their ninth-straight sectional title on Saturday with a convincing win over Newark/Midlakes. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

The title is the Cougars' 12th in the last 13 seasons

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cougars once again reign supreme atop Class C, winning their ninth-straight sectional title with a 19-7 win over Midlakes/Newark.

HF-L dominated the game early, scoring their first three goals in the first seven minutes and their first seven in before the midway point of the first half.

The Cougars led 13-5 at the half and cruised to the title, their 12th in the last 13 seasons.

Whitley Easton was named Class C tournament MVP, finishing with a combined 8 goals and 5 assists in the semifinals and championship.