HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — The Honeoye-Falls Lima won the Section V Class C girls lacrosse championship in 2012. And they haven’t lost since.

The Cougars have racked up nine straight titles, with only the canceled 2020 season interrupting their run. To put that in perspective, some of the freshmen on this year’s team were just four years old when they began this dynastic run.

“I’m still amazed by that number even after having three of them,” said senior midfielder Maeve O’Brien. “I still can’t believe it when people say, ‘Ohh you’re going on your 10th sectional title.’ That’s an amazing feat. No matter the class, where you are in New York. It’s an amazing feat for anybody.”

Pound for pound, HF-L routinely plays one of the toughest schedules in Section V. Just last year, they went 7-9 in the regular season. But head coach Kevin O’Connell has a method to his madness.

“We go after a very, very difficult regular season schedule,” O’Connell said. “Quite often we lose 6, 7,8, 9 games in the regular season because we play the best of the best. We’re willing to sacrifice a couple of losses during the regular season to prepare us for the end of the season.”

Last year, the Cougars ended their season with a dominating 19-7 win over Newark/Midlakes in the sectional title game with no state tournament. This year, they’re ready to go even further.

“Last year we got to end on a win on our home field for sectionals, but like it wasn’t the same as all the other years because we couldn’t keep going to states and have all those fun experiences,” said senior attack Whitley Easton.

The Cougars opened up their season strong with a convincing win over Livonia/Avon.