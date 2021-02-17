HF-L coach hits historic milestone; BK ladies impress

Honeoye Falls-Lima 58, Sutherland 43

HF-L coach Steve Willoughby collected his 500th career win as Teagan Kamm led the Cougars past Sutherland Tuesday night in Pittsford.

Kamm scored 27 points to pace Honeoye Falls-Lima. The Cougars led by 12 at the half and never let the deficit get closer than that in the final 12 minutes.

Willoughby is coaching his 32nd season of girls basketball at HF-L. He is the third girls coach in Section Five history to reach 500 wins.

The Cougars are now 3-1 to start the season. Ellie Bergin topped the Knights with 14 points and 12 rebounds, but Sutherland fell to 1-2.

Bishop Kearney 54, Mercy 40

The Kings blew open a tight game in Irondequoit with a barrage of shotmaking late in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter.

BK led by two at the half and stayed in front through a rugged, defensive third quarter. A Caroline Murphy bank shot pulled Mercy to within 30-26 near the end of the third quarter.

From there, the Kings went on a 22-5 run and had the win sealed before the 4th quarter was half over. Taylor Norris, Kaia Goode and 8th grader Amaia Jackson all knocked down three-pointers during the run as Kearney overwhelmed the Monarchs.

Norris finished with 26 points as Kearney kept their perfect start going and improved to 4-0.

Katie Whitaker led Mercy with 16 points, despite the first loss of the year for the Monarchs. They are 3-1.