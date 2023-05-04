HONEOYE FALLS, NY (WROC) — Honeoye Falls-Lima boys lacrosse notched an impressive win at home over Penn Yan 12-8. The only two blemishes on HF-L’s resume this season have come at the hands of Class B opponents.

The Cougars pounced over Penn Yan as they held a 7-3 lead at halftime. HF-L added another goal early in the third quarter to push the lead to five.

However, Penn Yan’s championship pedigree showed for the remainder of the frame outscoring HF-L five to two the rest of the quarter. The Cougars defense locked back in the final 12 minutes of as they did not allow a goal in the fourth quarter.

Chase Perryman had three goals and three assists in the win, with Patrick Donahoe also recording a hat-trick. Quinn Kailbourne and Braydn Trybuskiewicz both had two goals.

Braden Fingar led the way for the Mustangs with three goals while Teagan Fingar pitched in two.

Honeoye Falls-Lima (9-2) will face Livonia-Avon on Saturday, May 6th in a potential Class C playoff preview. Penn Yan (6-4) will have a tough test on the road at Thomas the same evening.