Nathan Weber had nine strikeouts to help the Cougars secure the win

Nathan Weber pitched a complete game to lead Honeoye Falls-Lima past Eastridge 10-1 in East Irondequoit on Monday. The game was the first of a two game home and away series between the two ball clubs.

Weber allowed only the one run and struck out nine.

Xavier Carbonel sparked a third inning Cougars rally with a leadoff triple. He scored on a passed ball. Griffin Mayo tacked onto the lead later in the frame with a two-run single. HF-L held a 6-0 lead after the third inning.

In the fifth, off a Ethan Ford sacrifice fly, Robert Brown touched home to make it a 8-0 game.

With the win, HF-L moved to 5-3 on the season.