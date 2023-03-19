Canandaigua’s state title hopes were doomed right from the start Saturday night.

The Braves got down 23-4 after the first quarter. The deficit was 25 at the half. Despite an inspired rally led by senior Mya Herman, Canandaigua’s season ended with a 61-51 loss to Walter Panas High School in the Class A state final Saturday night at Hudson Valley Community College near Albany.

Herman scored the first 12 Brave points of the second half by herself. Julia Geitner tacked on a three-pointer and Canandaigua had a 15-3 spurt that nearly cut the halftime margin in half.

However, Cadence Nicholas answered with a three point play and the Braves were never able to mount a serious challenge after that.

Herman finished her career with 22 points to lead the Braves. Eily Hubler chipped in with ten points.

Nicholas topped all scorers with 24 for Walter Panas.

The Braves finished their season at 21-6.