After falling in four straight title games, the Knights finally came out on top

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Everyone knows the story of the Bills of the ’90s. Four straight trips to the Super Bowl, four straight losses.

Section V had its own version of that squad— the Sutherland field hockey team.

Runner-ups from 2018-2021, they suffered heartbreaking overtime losses in 2018 and 2020 and shutout defeats in 2019 and 2021.

“It was disappointing every single year,” said senior forward Annabelle Cotroneo. “Last year, I would say I was numb to losing. I didn’t cry I was kind of like okay, whatever, we just lost another year.”

But unlike the Bills, the Knights got one more chance.

“I think this year we knew we were going to do it,” Cotroneo said.

This year, thanks to a game-winning goal by Harper Weisbeck with less than four minutes to play, the script was finally flipped for the Knights as they defeated Mendon 2-1 in the Class B championship game. It was their first title in 10 years.

“I’ve never cried more and it was such a happy cry, I’ve never felt anything like it,” said senior Ava Bleier, who scored a goal in the championship game. “All of the team’s hard work and all of the hours of practice and training, this is what every team wants at the end of the year.”

To get her team over the hump, head coach Kathy LaForce-Hutteman hit the books this summer, learning from coaching greats like Phil Jackson on how to get her team in the right mindset and imparting that wisdom throughout the season.

“Each time before a game, I put some sort of quote on every girl’s locker in the locker room,” she said. “I do it in the morning so before they even get to school, hoping that’s going to bring them all the way to the field with it.”

The win was especially sweet for the twelve seniors who had been through all the hardships. Now, they’ll look to make their journey last a little bit longer as they take on Iroquois on November 5th in the Far West Regionals.