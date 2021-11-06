Haverling takes down Le Roy and advances to Class C final

Justin Yehl makes plays on both sides of the ball to help lead the Rams to the sectional final

LE ROY, N.Y. (WROC) — Justin Yehl’s two touchdown passes in the first half were enough to hold off Le Roy 14-7.

Late in the first quarter, Justin Yehl connected with Keian McRae for a long touchdown pass to put the Rams on the board first 7-0.

In the second quarter, after a Damien Hall interception, Yehl found Anthony Brotz down the left sideline for the score giving Haverling a 14-0 lead heading into halftime.

With less than four minutes left in the third, Le Roy’s Cory Wallace punched it in from one yard out to shrink the lead to 14-7.

Haverling will advance to the Class C Finals where they will face ER/Gananda at 12 p.m. next Saturday at Honeoye Falls-Lima high school.