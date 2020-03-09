Hardy, Dees win NYS track titles; Pittsford dominates swimming

Section Five did nice work at two different state championship events on Saturday.

Monique Hardy from Webster Thomas and Anaya Dees from Hilton each became multi-year state champs. Hardy won her third straight championship in the weight throw. Dees went back to back seasons as the long jump champ.

“It’s amazing,” Hardy said. “I won all three from my my sophomore to my senior year. I fouled out my freshman year, but it’s ok. We came back stronger.”

Dees, in part, credits her parents for her success. She says they are “insanely strong for no reason”.

“Sometimes I feel like I don’t do enough to (get a personal record) in the long (jump),” Dees said. “I’m not doing enough to benefit my jumps, but it’s still pays off every year, so it’s great.”

At the swimming state finals in Long Island, Pittsford had another big day.

The Panthers won the 200 yard medley relay and took home the title in the 400 freestyle relay. They actually finished third in the latter race, but first and second place were both Federation swimmers. That meant Pittsford earns the public school championship.

Pittsford also won the team title for the first time since 2014.

Aidan Kreiley from Dansville won the 100 butterfly and Bloomfield’s Alex Kenyon was the season’s top diver.