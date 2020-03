Hilton’s Greg Diakomihalis ended his high school wrestling career on Saturday winning his fifth Division 1 state title, setting a Section V record.

The 120 pound senior led 6-1 in 3rd period, and despite being nearly taken down turned the time to get two points. He won his fifth straight title with an 8-2 decision.

HFL’s Anthony Noto won his fourth Division 2 state title after pinning Cooperstown’s Avery Leonard in the 120-pound final.