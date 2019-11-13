Greece Olympia girls soccer team heads to state semi-finals

GREECE. N.Y. (WROC) — There are 10 classes of soccer, both boys and girls, who will play state final fours the third weekend in November. Eight of them will involve Section V teams.

There’s probably no better and no more unlikely story than what’s going on at Greece Olympia.

The Spartans broke a 15 year drought at Olympia for a team sectional title…in any sport.

Sophomore Kuditra DeRosa is on an amazing run of her own — she’s scored all five Olympia goals the last four games. Two were overtime winners and a third won the sectional final with a minute to play.

“To be that person to make all these people’s dreams come true and make my own dreams come true, it’s such an amazing feeling,” said Derosa.

What’s more amazing is what the run has done for the entire Olympia community.

“The number of teachers. The number of students that come to our games. Walking down the hall, it’s been great. The whole atmosphere of Olympia has changed. It is so positive and everybody is just so upbeat. They’re pulling for us,” said Olympia head coach Danielle Boneberg.

One Olympia soccer player said it hasn’t always felt that way.

“The way we thought about our school before which was, ‘Oh, it’s Olympia. Nothing is gonna happen.’ But after this, it’s like ‘We are Olympia. This is who we are’,” said senior stopper Erin McCarthy.