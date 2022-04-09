GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Storm earned their first win of the year in a back and forth overtime thriller against Wayne.

Greece jumped out to a fast start holding a 6-3 lead after the first quarter. The scoring slowed down in the next 12 minutes of action with the Storm holding a 9-6 lead into the halfway mark.

After the break, Wayne clamped down on the defensive end of the field making it a 10-8 game into the final frame of action. Early in the fourth, the Eagles would score two quick goals to tie the game at 10.

Midway through the fourth, Andrew Hill found the back of the net to put Greece back on top 11-10. A minute later, Louis Profetta of Wayne scored to tie the game at 11.

Later in the fourth, PJ Ostrowski took one in himself to give Wayne their first lead of the game. With less than two minutes to go in regulation, Hill bounced it in for the equalizer. It was his fifth goal of the game.

After an uneventful first overtime, Matthew Ranalletta called game with his goal in the second overtime.

Hill led all scorers with five goals and two assists. Ranalletta did his part with four scores and two assists. Aiden Early had one goal and three assists.

For their next game, Greece will travel to Penfield on Thursday, April 14th. Wayne (2-2) will take next week off before hosting Bloomfield-Honeoye on Thursday, April 21st.