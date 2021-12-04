ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jack Pilgrim and Spencer Griffin scored two goals a piece to help Greece take down Schroeder 6-1.

Less than three minutes into the game, Pilgrim ripped one home to put the Storm on the board first. Later in the period, Schroeder’s Jason Simons scored tying things up at 1.

A minute later, Griffin popped one in off the one timer to make it a 2-1 game after the first period.

Casey Cole, Pilgrim, Landon Howell, and Griffin all scored in the second period to give Greece a 6-1 lead heading into the third period.

Greece moves to 2-1 on the year while Schroeder drops to 1-1.